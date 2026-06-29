Trump dismisses bipartisan housing bill as he pushes election overhaul

Trump brushed off a bipartisan housing bill as “a yawn” even as rent burdens hit 22.7 million households and Congress sent the measure to the White House.

The legislation cleared the Senate 85-5 on June 22 and the House 358-32 on June 23. Trump called the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act “a yawn” and “so unimportant” as he pushed his separate SAVE America Act. Speaker Mike Johnson sent the bill to the White House the same day, opening a 10-day window for Trump to sign or veto it.

Trump had been expected to sign it at a Capitol Hill ceremony on June 24, but canceled the event and instead used the housing measure as leverage to press Congress on his election bill, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and tighten mail-in voting rules.

The White House cast the housing package in sweeping terms. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “one of the most significant pieces of housing affordability legislation in American history.” The bill’s backers said it carried more than 50 provisions designed to expand housing supply, cut red tape, help buyers and renters, and strengthen homeownership. If Trump takes no action while Congress remains in session, the bill becomes law without his signature.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies said 22.7 million renter households, or 49 percent, were cost-burdened in 2024, and that the number has risen by 2.3 million since 2019. Existing-home sales were near three-decade lows, inventories were rising and homeowners were facing higher costs from property taxes, insurance and mortgage rates.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition said the country is short 7.2 million affordable and available homes for extremely low-income renters. The National Association of Home Builders said the bill would expand housing opportunities for buyers and renters and help tackle affordability challenges nationwide, while the U.S. Conference of Mayors criticized Trump’s canceled signing ceremony and warned that cities need federal action on housing.