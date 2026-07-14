Trump dismisses conspiracy theories around Lindsey Graham’s death

Trump dismissed conspiracy theories after Lindsey Graham’s death, saying the FBI was “wasting their time” as federal agents appeared at the senator’s Washington home.

Nearly 20 FBI and other federal agents were at Graham’s home near the Capitol on Monday. President Donald Trump said the FBI was “wasting their time” looking into conspiracy theories around Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death. Trump said he was aware of the online chatter: “I don’t see a lot of evil there,” and urged the bureau not to chase theories around the 71-year-old senator’s death.

The District of Columbia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings listed an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a tear in the wall of the aorta linked to hardened arteries. Trump said he had been briefed by White House doctors and noted that Graham’s father died of a heart attack at 69, saying the condition was difficult to detect. Kash Patel said the FBI was assisting local authorities, but he did not publicly spell out the scope of the bureau’s involvement.

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Graham complained of chest pains shortly before he died on Saturday night, and he had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine. His pro-Ukraine, anti-Russia posture fueled false online claims, including theories involving foreign governments, that Trump rejected.

Photo by Thirdman

Office of Senator Lindsey Graham via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said Darline Graham would serve out the rest of the Senate term, which runs through early next year, and that she was to be sworn in at the Capitol on July 15, 2026.