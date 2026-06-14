Trump endorses Mike Collins in Georgia Senate runoff

Trump’s late backing gives Mike Collins a final boost in Georgia’s Senate runoff, but early voting was already over, raising questions about how much it can move the race.

Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mike Collins arrived with only a narrow window to matter in Georgia’s Republican Senate runoff, underscoring both Trump’s continued sway over the party and the limits of a late intervention. The president sided with Collins early Sunday, June 14, after early voting had already ended, leaving the second-term House member from Georgia’s 10th Congressional District just two days to turn that support into votes.

The endorsement sharpened an already clear ideological split inside the Georgia GOP. Collins, a loyal Trump ally, is facing Derek Dooley, the former Tennessee football coach backed by Gov. Brian Kemp. That makes the runoff more than a choice between two Republicans: it is a test of whether Trump’s preferred candidate can still beat a Kemp-aligned alternative in a state that has become one of the country’s most closely watched political battlegrounds.

The winner on Tuesday, June 16, will take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November. That general election will be one of the central Senate contests of 2026, with control of Congress at stake and Republicans trying to defend and expand a narrow majority. Georgia’s size alone explains why the race matters nationally: the state has a voting-age population of about 7.8 million, and Trump carried Georgia in the 2024 presidential election by 2.2 percentage points.

For Collins, the endorsement changes the race less by introducing him to Republican voters than by formalizing his place in Trump’s orbit. He had already advanced to the runoff after the May 19 primary, but the president’s support gives him a last-minute claim to be the MAGA standard-bearer in a race that has increasingly become a proxy battle over the future of the Georgia Republican Party. For Dooley, it is a blow that could energize Trump loyalists who had not yet committed, while also forcing Kemp’s allies to defend their candidate against the weight of a presidential seal of approval.

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The practical effect may be limited by timing. With early voting closed, Collins must now rely on Election Day turnout rather than a longer persuasive campaign. That is why Georgia Republicans have been watching closely to see whether a late Trump nod can still move votes, especially after similar endorsements in other contests have had mixed results.

Still, the larger signal is unmistakable. Trump has spent the 2026 cycle elevating candidates he views as sufficiently loyal, and many of those picks have succeeded. In Georgia, where the runoff sits in a crowded June calendar of primaries and runoff contests, the endorsement is both a tactical play and a measure of Trump’s grip on swing-state Republican politics.