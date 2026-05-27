Trump Endorses Paxton in Texas Senate Runoff Battle

Former President Trump backs Ken Paxton over John Cornyn in Texas Senate runoff, shaking up the GOP landscape and intensifying the primary battle.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state’s pivotal Senate Republican runoff, a move that marks a dramatic shift in party dynamics and sets up an intense showdown with incumbent Senator John Cornyn. The endorsement is widely viewed as a calculated risk, with implications for both Texas and national Republican politics.

The Stakes in Texas

The Texas Senate runoff is drawing national attention, as Cornyn—a four-term Senator and a fixture in Republican leadership—faces a formidable challenge from Paxton, whose tenure as attorney general has been marked by controversy and staunch conservative advocacy. According to Ballotpedia’s overview of the 2024 Texas Senate election, the race is among the most closely watched in the country, with both candidates commanding strong bases but representing sharply different visions for the GOP.

Cornyn : Known for his pragmatic approach and focus on bipartisan legislation, Cornyn has maintained a strong presence in Washington and consistently secured reelection in past cycles. His historical election results demonstrate broad statewide appeal, particularly among moderate and suburban voters.

: Known for his pragmatic approach and focus on bipartisan legislation, Cornyn has maintained a strong presence in Washington and consistently secured reelection in past cycles. His historical election results demonstrate broad statewide appeal, particularly among moderate and suburban voters. Paxton: Paxton, meanwhile, has built a reputation as a legal firebrand, frequently leading high-profile lawsuits against federal actions and championing conservative causes. His campaign finance records, accessible through the Federal Election Commission, underscore robust support from grassroots and right-wing groups.

Trump’s Calculated Endorsement

Trump’s endorsement of Paxton adds a new layer of unpredictability to the runoff. USA Today reports that while Trump has previously backed Cornyn in Senate leadership, his decision to support Paxton signals an attempt to reshape the Texas GOP in his image, prioritizing loyalty and ideological purity over establishment credentials.

Trump’s influence in Texas remains substantial, particularly among rural and conservative voters. However, the endorsement is not without risk—Cornyn’s established network and history of electoral success could blunt the impact of Trump’s backing, especially among moderates wary of Paxton’s legal controversies.

Campaign Finance and Political Momentum

Both candidates have amassed significant war chests, with Cornyn’s fundraising detailed in official FEC filings and Paxton’s grassroots donations tracked in Paxton’s campaign finance data. Outside spending has surged, reflecting the high stakes for national Republicans seeking to retain the seat.

According to OpenSecrets campaign finance summaries, both campaigns have received millions in contributions, with Paxton benefiting from PACs aligned with Trump’s agenda.

Historical data from the Texas Secretary of State shows consistently high turnout in Senate runoffs, suggesting the endorsement could mobilize key blocs.

Potential Impact and Forward Outlook

The runoff outcome will likely reverberate beyond Texas, influencing the balance of power in the Senate and the direction of the Republican Party. Analysts warn that while Trump’s endorsement can energize Paxton’s supporters, it may also deepen divisions within the GOP, complicating efforts to unify heading into the general election.

Looking ahead, the Texas Senate runoff will serve as a litmus test for Trump’s continued sway over Republican primaries and the appetite for anti-establishment candidates in major races. As the campaign intensifies, voters will weigh the merits of experience versus ideological purity—a choice that could shape not just Texas politics, but the national Republican landscape.