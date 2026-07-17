Trump extends National Guard presence in Washington through term

Trump’s Guard deployment in Washington is now set to run until 2029, with 800 troops and a 24/7 federal patrol posture keeping the capital under sustained federal security.

The National Guard will remain in Washington through the rest of Donald Trump’s term, extending a deployment that started in August 2025 with 800 troops and has already been prolonged multiple times. The move means the Guard is set to stay in the capital until Inauguration Day 2029, turning what began as an emergency surge into a long-running fixture of city life.

The White House has tied the presence to its broader security push in Washington, saying federal agents would patrol the city 24/7. Trump also took over the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and activated the Guard despite less crime in the city, a decision that drew immediate political and legal pushback. Troops have come from West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio, widening the footprint of the operation beyond the District itself.

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The extension deepens a fight over how much federal force should be used in the capital and for how long. Mayor Muriel Bowser called Trump’s takeover of the city’s police “unsettling,” and local officials have pressed to unwind the deployment. The legal challenge has moved in Trump’s favor for now: a federal judge ordered an end to the deployment, but an appeals court paused that ruling, allowing the troops to remain in place.

For the administration, the deployment fits a broader message that links public safety to visible federal authority in Washington. Supporters say a heavy security presence deters disorder and reinforces control in a city where federal power is unusually broad. Critics see something else: a president normalizing the use of the National Guard as a standing instrument of governance in the nation’s capital, not just a temporary response to an emergency.

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The practical effect is a prolonged security operation that touches command structure, logistics and city-federal coordination as much as street patrols. With the Guard now expected to remain through the end of Trump’s term, Washington’s security landscape is being reshaped around a federal presence that has no near-term exit.