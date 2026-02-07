Donald Trump is under scrutiny after posting and later removing a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes, saying he didn't view the full content and refusing to apologize.

Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism after he shared a controversial video on social media that included a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The video was later taken down, but Trump maintains he did not see the full contents before posting and has stated he will not apologize.

Video Sparks Outrage and Rapid Removal

The incident began when Trump posted a video that, according to multiple reports, included a clip portraying the Obamas as apes—a trope long recognized as a racist caricature. The video quickly drew condemnation from political figures, advocacy groups, and the public for its offensive content.

After the backlash, Trump removed the video from his platform. He stated that he had not watched the entire video before posting it, which he pointed to as the reason for the oversight.

Trump's Response: No Apology, Partial Condemnation

Despite removing the video, Trump has declined to issue an apology. In his public statements, he claimed not to have viewed the segment in question and condemned the video’s racist content only after it had been made public and criticized widely. This stance—condemning the video after the fact but refusing to apologize—has further fueled debate about his handling of the situation.

Trump says he did not see the racist portion of the video before posting.

He removed the video following public outcry.

He condemned the video’s content but stated he will not apologize.

Public and Political Reaction

The sharing and subsequent removal of the video has prompted a heated response from both critics and supporters. Many advocacy groups and political leaders denounced the use of racist imagery, calling for Trump to take responsibility and issue a formal apology. Others have focused on the implications of a major political figure sharing such content, even if inadvertently.

Analysts note that while the removal and condemnation address the immediate controversy, the refusal to apologize raises questions about accountability and sensitivity to issues of racism.

Key Takeaways and Forward Outlook

The video depicted the Obamas in a racist manner, sparking bipartisan outrage.

Trump removed the video and condemned its content after it circulated.

He maintained he had not seen the offensive segment prior to posting and has refused to apologize.

This controversy is likely to remain a topic of national discussion, particularly as debates over racism and the responsibilities of public figures continue. Many observers are watching to see if additional statements or actions will be taken in response to ongoing criticism.