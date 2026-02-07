Trump Faces Backlash Over Racist Video, Refuses to Apologize

Donald Trump faces public outcry after a racist video depicting the Obamas was posted to his account. He removed it and condemned the content, but refuses to apologize.

Former President Donald Trump is under intense scrutiny following the posting of a racist video on his social media account. The video, which depicted Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, was widely condemned as offensive and racist before it was removed. Despite the backlash, Trump has stated he will not apologize for the incident.

The Controversial Video and Its Aftermath

According to reports, the video in question was posted to Trump’s social media account and quickly sparked outrage across the political spectrum. The video’s content, which included racist imagery equating the Obamas to apes, drew immediate condemnation from civil rights groups, political leaders, and the public.

The video was removed after the backlash intensified.

Trump condemned the video’s content after taking it down.

He stated he had not seen the entire video before it was posted.

Trump’s Response: No Apology

Both ABC News and CNBC report that Trump addressed the controversy by stating he did not view the full video prior to its posting. After removing the video, he publicly condemned its racist content. However, Trump made it clear that he would not issue an apology regarding the incident, even as criticism mounted.

Public and Political Reactions

The incident has fueled further debate about accountability and oversight on political figures’ social media platforms. Many pointed to the rapid spread of the video as evidence of the challenges in moderating harmful content. Calls for a direct apology from Trump were met with his repeated refusal, a stance reported by both ABC News and CNBC.

Analysis: Accountability in the Digital Age

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about the dissemination of offensive material online and the responsibilities of public figures in curating their platforms. While Trump’s removal and condemnation of the video were noted, his refusal to apologize has left many critics unsatisfied and continues to dominate headlines. The lack of an apology is a focal point for those demanding greater accountability from leaders in the digital era.

For further context and breaking updates, readers can follow official statements from ABC News and CNBC.

Looking Ahead

As the controversy continues to unfold, the incident raises important questions about the vetting of content by high-profile figures and the impact of online messaging in political discourse. The ongoing public reaction suggests that issues of apology, accountability, and digital responsibility will remain front and center as the story develops.