Trump family earns over $1 billion from crypto as Vatican declares schism

Trump disclosed more than $1.4 billion in crypto income, sharpening questions about ethics rules as the Vatican moved to excommunicate an ultratraditionalist breakaway group.

Donald Trump disclosed more than $1.4 billion in income from crypto-related ventures in his 2025 federal financial filing, putting digital assets at the center of the president’s private wealth. Nearly $800 million came from World Liberty Financial, including more than $520 million from token sales and more than $250 million from the sale of interests in the company, while another $635 million came from royalties tied to Trump-branded meme coin activity.

The White House denied any conflict of interest. Spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump’s actions were taken in the best interest of the American people, even as the filing added to scrutiny over how a sitting president’s family can profit from a sector that also sits inside the regulatory and political orbit of the federal government. World Liberty Financial was launched in September 2024 by Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and the sons of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump is listed as co-founder emeritus.

AI-generated illustration

The disclosures also widened the gap between visibility and accountability. The filing makes the money public, but it does not by itself settle whether existing ethics and disclosure rules are strong enough to police a president whose family is earning at this scale from a fast-moving, lightly regulated industry. An estimate of the Trump family’s holdings in four crypto-related projects since Trump returned to the White House in 2025 put the total at at least $2.3 billion, with outside investors collectively down a similar amount on paper.

At the same time, the Vatican took one of its sharpest disciplinary steps in years against a group that has long challenged papal authority. The Society of St. Pius X consecrated four bishops on July 1, 2026, at its seminary in Écône, Switzerland, after Pope Leo XIV sent a June 29 letter urging the group not to proceed and warning that the consecrations would be a schismatic act of “extreme gravity.”

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Vatican said priests and lay Catholics who formally adhere to the Society of St. Pius X are now in schism and excommunicated. Founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in response to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, the society has clashed with Rome for decades over the Latin Mass, authority and obedience to the pope. Lefebvre himself was excommunicated in 1988 after consecrating bishops without Vatican approval.

Data visualization chart

Taken together, the two developments showed institutions drawing hard lines around power and profit. In Washington, the guardrail is disclosure, public scrutiny and conflict-of-interest claims denied by the White House. In Vatican City, the answer was canonical punishment, extending from the newly consecrated bishops to everyone formally aligned with the breakaway group.