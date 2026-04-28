Trump Family Demands ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel After Joke

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have demanded ABC fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel following controversy over a recent joke.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have publicly demanded that ABC dismiss late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he made a controversial joke referencing Melania Trump as a 'widow.' The call for Kimmel’s firing marks the latest flashpoint in the ongoing tensions between the Trump family and the late-night television host.

Background on the Controversy

The incident stems from remarks made by Kimmel on his ABC show, where he has frequently employed political humor targeting the Trump administration. According to reporting by The Guardian, Kimmel’s recent joke referred to Melania Trump as a 'widow,' a comment that the Trumps and their supporters have strongly condemned. The exact context and content of the joke have not been elaborated in the source, but the reaction from the First Couple was immediate and forceful.

Trump Family Response

In their statements, both Donald and Melania Trump called for ABC to terminate Kimmel’s employment. Their demand comes amid a pattern of high-profile disputes between the Trump family and late-night hosts, who have often used their platforms to critique the administration. The Trumps’ call for Kimmel’s firing is notable for its directness, bringing the conflict between the White House and television personalities further into the spotlight.

ABC and Late-Night Television Under Scrutiny

ABC has not issued a public response to the Trumps’ demands as of the time of reporting. Late-night television in the United States, including programs on major networks like ABC, has long been a forum for political satire and commentary. Late-night hosts have frequently faced backlash from political figures and the public for jokes perceived as crossing the line of good taste or decency.

Network late-night shows draw millions of viewers but have experienced shifts in audience size and demographics in recent years.

According to FCC records, broadcast content, especially in late-night slots, is a frequent subject of complaints and regulatory scrutiny.

Broader Context: Political Figures and Late-Night Comedy

The Trump family’s confrontations with late-night hosts are part of a broader pattern where political figures object to their portrayal in popular media. Late-night television has become an increasingly influential platform, with hosts often shaping public discourse and opinion. Reactions from political figures, including calls for firings or apologies, highlight ongoing debates about the boundaries of satire, media responsibility, and freedom of expression.

While Melania Trump has generally maintained a lower public profile than her husband, she has periodically responded to media portrayals. Public approval ratings for First Ladies often reflect how they are represented in the press and popular culture, underscoring the significance of such controversies.

What Happens Next?

It remains unclear how ABC will respond to the Trumps’ demand or whether Jimmy Kimmel will address the controversy directly on his program. The situation has reignited discussions about the limits of comedic speech, the responsibilities of broadcasters, and the power dynamics between political leaders and the media. As debates over media trust and accountability continue, the incident is likely to remain a point of contention in the ongoing relationship between the Trump administration and the American entertainment industry.