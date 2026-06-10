Trump floats giving Americans a stake in AI companies’ windfall

Trump is testing whether the public should own a slice of the AI boom, with household dividends, government equity and a fierce fight over who captures the upside.

Donald Trump is testing whether the public should own a slice of the AI boom. In remarks on June 10, he said he expects top AI companies to agree to “giving back” to Americans after saying five days earlier that his team was looking into a plan for AI firms to give the public a stake in their companies.

The idea now circulating in Washington could take several forms: a sovereign stake, a windfall tax, a public dividend or a political trial balloon. Senior U.S. officials have held preliminary discussions with major AI companies about the federal government acquiring equity stakes, and those talks have centered on companies voluntarily ceding shares to the government. The returns could be used for public purposes, including dividend payments to American households.

The push has been building for more than a year. People familiar with the discussions say OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman first pitched the concept directly to Trump in early 2025, and the idea has come back in more recent talks with administration officials. Trump also said on June 5 that he planned to meet with AI executives as soon as the following week.

AI-generated illustration

The policy stakes are especially high because OpenAI and Anthropic are moving toward what are expected to be among the largest initial public offerings in history. OpenAI has confidentially prepared to file for an IPO, while Anthropic has confidentially filed for a U.S. listing and recently reached a valuation of $965 billion. A federal equity claim at this moment would shape not just the companies’ capital structures, but also how markets price the next stage of the AI economy.

Supporters argue that a public share could spread the gains from a technology built on massive amounts of human knowledge and labor, while giving families a direct financial stake in the industry’s rise. Critics warn that government ownership could create a conflict of interest, making regulators less willing to enforce safety rules that might hurt the value of the government’s own investment.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Trump already laid policy groundwork for the concept. On February 3, 2025, he signed Executive Order 14196 directing the Treasury and Commerce departments to develop a plan for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund within 90 days, with the stated goal of maximizing stewardship of national wealth for American citizens, promoting fiscal sustainability and economic security, and lessening taxes on families and small businesses. OpenAI also floated a Public Wealth Fund in an April 2026 policy paper, and Senator Bernie Sanders said on June 1 that he would soon introduce the American A.I. Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, which would create a fund through a one-time 50 percent tax paid in stock by companies including OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI. Anthropic is not involved in the current discussions, and the legal mechanism for any transfer remains unclear.