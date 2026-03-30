Trump Considers Seizing Iran’s Kharg Island Oil Terminal

Donald Trump suggested the US might seize Iran’s vital Kharg Island oil terminal, while indicating a deal could be reached swiftly.

Former President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of the United States seizing control of Iran’s Kharg Island, a critical hub for the country’s oil exports, while simultaneously signaling that a diplomatic agreement could be achieved rapidly.

Kharg Island’s Strategic Role in Iran’s Oil Exports

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s primary oil export terminal, handling the vast majority of the nation’s crude shipments. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Iran relies on Kharg Island for over 90% of its seaborne oil exports, making it a linchpin in the country’s energy infrastructure and economic stability. The island’s strategic importance has long made it a focal point in international discussions over Iranian oil and sanctions policy.

Iran produced approximately 3.8 million barrels of oil per day in recent years, with Kharg Island facilitating the bulk of exports.

International sanctions have periodically targeted Iran’s use of Kharg Island, as documented in UN Security Council resolutions.

Trump’s Comments and Possible Motives

BBC reported that during a recent public appearance, Trump stated that he was considering options ranging from direct military action to seizing Kharg Island in order to exert leverage over Iran’s oil sector. Trump also said that a deal to resolve tensions could be made "very quickly," suggesting he envisions negotiations as a possible outcome rather than outright confrontation. The Financial Times noted Trump’s repeated assertions that the US could "take the oil in Iran," echoing his prior rhetoric about controlling Middle Eastern energy resources.

Potential Impact and International Reactions

Kharg Island’s capture or disruption would have a significant impact not only on Iran’s economy but also on global oil markets. The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies underscores that any threat to Kharg’s operations could send oil prices higher and further destabilize regional security. Previous attempts to curtail Iran’s oil exports through sanctions have had measurable effects, but direct military action would represent an escalation with unpredictable consequences.

International law, as referenced in UN Security Council documents, generally prohibits the seizure of another nation’s territory outside of a declared war or clear self-defense. Such a move would likely provoke strong responses from both Iran and other major powers invested in Persian Gulf stability.

Looking Forward

It remains unclear whether Trump’s remarks reflect concrete policy planning or are intended as a negotiating tactic. Analysts suggest that even the suggestion of targeting Kharg Island may be designed to increase pressure on Iran as diplomatic efforts continue. However, the complexity of the region’s geopolitics and the vital role of Kharg Island in global energy markets mean that any action would have far-reaching consequences.

As the situation develops, observers will be watching for signals from both Washington and Tehran about the likelihood of negotiations or escalation. The fate of Kharg Island, and the broader question of Iran’s oil exports, will continue to play a central role in regional and international diplomacy.