Trump Grants Pardons to Five Former NFL Players

President Donald Trump has pardoned five former NFL players, including Hall of Famer Joe Klecko and two former Tennessee Volunteers, for offenses ranging from perjury to drug trafficking.

President Donald Trump has granted full pardons to five former NFL players, including Hall of Famer Joe Klecko and two former University of Tennessee Volunteers, for convictions spanning perjury to drug trafficking. The announcement, made on February 13, 2026, has drawn national attention due to the high-profile nature of the athletes involved and the range of federal offenses addressed.

Details of the Pardons and Offenses

The Department of Justice released the official list of clemency actions, which included pardons for crimes such as drug trafficking and perjury. According to NBC News and CBS News, the five pardoned players were convicted of various federal offenses, reflecting the diversity of legal issues faced by professional athletes after their playing careers.

Joe Klecko , a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was among the most prominent names on the list. His pardon was noted as especially significant, given his stature in NFL history.

, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was among the most prominent names on the list. His pardon was noted as especially significant, given his stature in NFL history. Two of the pardoned athletes are former University of Tennessee Volunteers, as highlighted by WBIR, underscoring the regional dimension to the story.

Offenses ranged from perjury—lying under oath—to more severe charges such as trafficking controlled substances.

This action adds to the roster of pardons granted by President Trump during his time in office, many of which have involved high-profile individuals from sports and entertainment.

The Players and Their Legacies

The New York Times emphasized Klecko’s stature, noting his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and his impact as a player. The list, as corroborated by multiple outlets, reflects a mix of athletic accomplishment and legal controversy. WBIR drew attention to the two former Tennessee Volunteers, a detail of particular interest to regional fans and alumni.

While the identities of all five players were not detailed in every outlet, the consensus across CBS News, NBC News, and The New York Times was that the group included both well-known stars and those whose legal issues may have overshadowed their post-NFL lives. For readers seeking comprehensive career statistics and records for NFL players, Pro Football Reference offers detailed data on each athlete’s on-field achievements.

Context: Presidential Pardons and Athlete Offenders

Presidential pardons are relatively rare and often reserved for cases that have garnered significant public or media attention. The legal framework for presidential pardons allows for the forgiveness of federal crimes, restoring civil rights and, in some cases, enhancing post-conviction employment prospects for the clemency recipients.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, recidivism rates among federal offenders who receive pardons tend to be lower than the general population, though outcomes vary widely based on individual circumstances. The offenses for which the players were pardoned are among the more common in the federal system, with drug trafficking and perjury representing a significant portion of convictions among federal inmates.

Reaction and Analysis

Reaction to the pardons has been mixed. Some see these acts of clemency as a chance for former athletes to rebuild their lives and reputations, while others question whether celebrity status influenced presidential decision-making. The announcement has reignited debate over the intersection of sports, crime, and justice, an issue with historical precedent in the NFL's modern era.

While no direct quotes from the players or President Trump were included in the initial reporting, coverage across NBC News, CBS News, and WBIR emphasized the symbolic significance of pardoning athletes whose careers once captured the public imagination. The full list of pardons, with details of the offenses and background on each athlete, is available on the Justice Department website.

Looking Ahead

As these former players seek to move forward, their stories will likely continue to shape the conversation around criminal justice reform, celebrity clemency, and the role of professional sports in American culture. Observers will be watching closely to see how these athletes use their second chance—and what their cases signal for future clemency actions involving high-profile figures.