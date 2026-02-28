Trump Highlights Economy and Energy in Texas Before Primaries

Donald Trump focuses on Texas's economy and energy sector in campaign push as Republican primaries approach.

Donald Trump is turning his attention to Texas, emphasizing the state's robust economy and powerful energy sector as key points in his campaign ahead of the upcoming Republican primaries. The former president's visit comes at a critical moment, as Texas remains a pivotal state in both economic output and political influence within the GOP.

Texas as an Economic Powerhouse

Texas continues to stand out for its impressive Gross Domestic Product (GDP), ranking among the largest state economies in the U.S. According to official state economic data, Texas's diversified economy includes strong sectors in energy, technology, manufacturing, and agriculture. The Federal Reserve's data shows consistent growth, with the state contributing significantly to national GDP and exports.

Texas consistently ranks in the top three states for total GDP, trailing only California.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Texas has maintained one of the lowest unemployment rates among large states.

The state's population has surged, supporting consumer demand and workforce expansion, as detailed by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Energy Leadership and National Impact

Trump's campaign is likely to focus heavily on Texas's leadership in the U.S. energy sector. As the nation's top producer of oil and natural gas, Texas plays a central role in shaping America's energy policy. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration underlines Texas's dominance in energy production, with the state responsible for over 40% of the country's crude oil output and a significant share of natural gas supply.

Texas produces more crude oil than any other state, with monthly production data consistently setting new records.

The energy industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and energy exports account for a major share of Texas's economy.

Ongoing debates about federal energy regulations and policies make Texas a focal point for national discussions about energy independence and climate strategy.

Political Stakes in the Republican Primaries

As the Republican primary season heats up, Texas holds significant weight due to its delegate count and symbolic importance. Trump is expected to appeal to the state's conservative base by highlighting policies favoring business growth and domestic energy production. His campaign stop signals the importance of winning over Texas voters to secure the party's nomination.

Political analysts note that Texas's economic and demographic trends mirror key national issues, such as job growth, energy independence, and border security. The outcome of the primaries here may set the tone for the rest of the Republican race.

Looking Ahead

With Trump spotlighting Texas's economic strength and energy leadership, the state's role in the 2026 election cycle is as prominent as ever. As the primaries approach, voters and party leaders will be watching closely to see how these themes resonate with Texans and influence the broader Republican contest.