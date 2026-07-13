Trump hosts IndyCar drivers at White House for National Mall race

Trump turned the White House into a launch pad for an IndyCar street race on the National Mall, a move that blends presidential branding with public-space power.

Donald Trump welcomed top IndyCar drivers to the White House on Monday as his administration pushed toward a street race on the National Mall next month. The showcase framed the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. as both a sporting spectacle and a government-backed celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The race is scheduled for August 22-23, 2026, and IndyCar says the temporary circuit will run 1.7 miles with seven turns through Washington near the National Mall. White House materials and IndyCar both describe it as the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the National Mall and the first motor race ever held in the nation’s capital near the monument core.

AI-generated illustration

Trump signed an executive order on January 30, 2026, directing a race route through Washington and the National Mall. That order set in motion a project that White House officials said advanced with help from the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior, the White House Task Force on America’s 250th Birthday and Washington, D.C. officials, after lawmakers had posed roadblocks.

The White House showcase drew reigning IndyCar champion Álex Palou, 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist and driver David Malukas, along with Roger Penske, Bud Denker, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks and General Motors President Mark Reuss. Palou presented Trump with a racing helmet, and Trump handed challenge coins to the drivers.

Photo by Jacob Evans

Trump told the gathering the event would be “like no other race ever,” and described racecar drivers as athletes. The remarks fit a broader White House effort to cast the race as more than a sporting date on the calendar, but as a national showcase tied directly to presidential branding and a highly symbolic stretch of public land.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The setting is part of the point. By placing a temporary street circuit near the National Mall, the administration is staking a claim on one of the most visible civic spaces in the country and tying it to a high-profile commercial sport. The race’s federal backing, the involvement of cabinet agencies and the public celebration of drivers inside the White House all underline how closely the event is being linked to the presidency itself.