Trump imposes safeguard measure on quartz surface imports

Trump capped quartz surface imports with a tariff-rate quota, a move that could lift countertop prices and squeeze remodel budgets nationwide.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on July 31 imposing a tariff-rate quota on quartz surface imports from several countries, putting a new trade barrier around a material used in countertops and other home fixtures. The White House titled the action To Facilitate Positive Adjustment to Competition from Imports of Quartz Surface Products.

The safeguard followed a formal U.S. International Trade Commission process that began on Nov. 17, 2025, when the United States initiated an investigation into quartz surface products. Washington notified the World Trade Organization’s Committee on Safeguards on Dec. 1, 2025, that it had launched the case, and the USITC later determined on April 1, 2026, that increased imports of quartz surface products injured the U.S. industry.

On May 5, 2026, the commission announced remedy recommendations in the global safeguard investigation and called for a tariff-rate quota on imports of quartz surface products. Trade reporting on the proceeding said the quota was intended to support the domestic quartz industry after import volumes rose, and an industry article said the measure was expected to start Aug. 15 and run for four years.

The economics of the decision extend well beyond the trade lawyers and manufacturers directly involved. Quartz surface materials are a major input in kitchen and bathroom renovations, apartment fit-outs and commercial interiors, which means the safeguard can flow into countertop prices, home renovation budgets and construction bids. Contractors that build or remodel homes may face higher material costs, while retailers and fabricators that rely on imported slabs could see tighter margins or be forced to shift suppliers.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That also makes the measure a test of Trump’s tariff-first industrial policy. Domestic producers are the most obvious potential winners because a quota can blunt import competition and give U.S. firms more room to win sales at home. The likely costs fall farther down the chain, where builders, remodelers and consumers absorb higher prices, and where even a narrow import action can ripple into project timelines if supply gets tighter or sourcing changes midstream.

Quartz surface products do not command the same attention as steel or semiconductors, but they sit inside a large housing and remodeling market already sensitive to inflation and trade friction. By moving on a product used in everyday kitchens and commercial construction, the administration showed it is still willing to use safeguard law as a fast-acting tool to shield domestic industry, even when the burden is likely to show up in the price of a countertop.