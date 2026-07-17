Trump intensifies election doubts ahead of 2026 midterms

Trump’s March election orders and a watchdog rollback have left the 2026 midterms with less federal oversight, while critics warn of another 2020 relitigation.

President Donald Trump has systematically demolished the federal guardrails that once blocked him from overturning the 2020 election, even as his White House kept issuing new election actions and casting doubt on the next presidential cycle. The administration signed a presidential action called “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” in March 2025, then followed with “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections” in March 2026.

Those moves have deepened fears that election administration is being turned into a permanent grievance campaign. Campaign Legal Center said the administration’s actions threaten the rule of law and could be used to lay the groundwork for future challenges to results. Adav Noti, speaking for the group, said the administration’s end game is to “lay the groundwork to contest, challenge, or even overthrow future election results they do not like.”

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The warnings have come as election-watchdog authority has been pushed back and federal oversight has thinned. By June, the 2026 midterms were poised to have less federal oversight after the Trump administration defanged an election watchdog. The Brennan Center said the executive branch was interfering in U.S. elections in unprecedented ways, while States United Democracy Center described Trump as having made a political career out of spreading election lies.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The aftershocks of the 2020 fight have already reshaped state politics, including secretary of state primaries, and Trump-aligned figures have pressed for a stronger role in the 2026 midterms. A Campaign Legal Center report in November 2025 said the post-2020 election cycle revealed serious vulnerabilities in election infrastructure that bad-faith actors can exploit. That leaves local officials, from county administrators to state election chiefs, facing a federal government that is no longer just setting rules, but helping normalize suspicion before votes are cast.