Trump invokes Defense Production Act over weapons supply bottlenecks

Trump’s order gives the Pentagon a new legal lane to strike voluntary deals with industry, aiming to speed missile parts and munitions before shortages deepen.

Donald Trump’s latest Defense Production Act move is less about symbolism than mechanics. The order hands Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authority to use Section 708, a tool that lets the Pentagon broker voluntary agreements with industry, set plans of action and extend antitrust protections to approved participants as Washington tries to push more munitions and missile components through a strained system.

The memo, dated June 11 and made public on June 16, said conditions exist that may pose a direct threat to national defense. It pointed to “limited production capacity, fragile supply chains, long-lead dependencies, and related production bottlenecks” in weapons production and development. The focus is on the parts that keep modern strike weapons moving, including solid rocket motors, igniters and guidance systems, all of which are essential not only for current stockpiles but also for future modernization programs.

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The practical test is whether that authority can translate into faster deliveries. The administration is betting that voluntary agreements can force more coordination among prime contractors and suppliers, especially on what Defense Department officials have described as the “nasty issues in the supply chain.” That is a narrower and more targeted approach than direct federal command, but it still signals that the White House believes ordinary procurement timelines are too slow for the current threat environment.

The urgency reflects the strain exposed by the war with Iran. In an April 21 analysis, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that during the 39-day U.S. air and missile campaign, the United States may have used more than half of its prewar inventory of four critical munitions, and estimated that rebuilding prewar levels for seven key munitions could take one to four years. CSIS estimated about 3,100 Tomahawks before the war, with more than 1,000 used and a 47-month delivery timeline; 4,400 JASSMs with 1,100-plus used and a 48-month timeline; and 2,330 Patriots with 1,060 to 1,430 used and a 42-month timeline. A separate CSIS analysis said 850 Tomahawks were launched in Operation Epic Fury, the most fired in a single campaign.

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The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The concern inside the Pentagon is not new. A DoD Office of Inspector General summary released in September 2025 said munitions are vital to readiness and highlighted recurring problems in production, safety and stockpile management. Trump had already issued a separate Defense Production Act waiver in May 2025 to boost munitions, missiles, associated equipment and critical minerals, and the House Armed Services Committee is now weighing a defense-policy bill that would create a solid rocket motor qualification working group and require multiple suppliers for some munitions. The order now becomes a test of whether emergency powers can actually break long-running bottlenecks, or only underline how fragile the defense industrial base has become.