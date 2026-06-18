Trump Iran deal leaves nuclear limits, sanctions relief unresolved

Trump says Iran will never get a bomb, but the draft leaves enrichment, sanctions relief and enforcement unsettled. The deal may also hinge on a $300 billion fund and frozen assets.

What, exactly, stops Iran from moving toward a bomb if the draft leaves enrichment, stockpiles, sanctions relief and enforcement unresolved? That is the core question hanging over a 14-point memorandum of understanding that Donald Trump says will forever bar Tehran from nuclear weapons, even though the text has not been released and the major terms still appear open.

The reported framework is not a final treaty. It sets a 60-day period for further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, and multiple accounts say the parties still have to settle uranium enrichment, the future of Iran’s nuclear stockpile, the scope of sanctions relief and the status of the Strait of Hormuz. In other words, the deal appears to promise a breakthrough while leaving the most sensitive safeguards for later.

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That gap matters because the agreement’s economic side is also far larger than Trump’s public denials suggest. Reports say the package could include a $300 billion reconstruction or development fund for Iran, plus access to about $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the negotiation period. Some draft accounts say sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical sales would be suspended as part of the arrangement, raising the stakes for enforcement if Tehran fails to comply.

The White House has tried to separate itself from that interpretation. JD Vance has said Iran could gain access to the $300 billion fund if it honors its obligations, while Trump has publicly dismissed reports of a payout as false. The dispute underscores the uncertainty at the center of the deal: whether the United States is buying time, buying leverage, or promising relief before the hard questions are answered.

Photo by Quang Vuong

The diplomatic architecture also reaches beyond nuclear limits. Reporting says the memorandum amounts to a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies, making the agreement a matter of energy security as well as nonproliferation. That is one reason markets reacted sharply to the preliminary breakthrough, while analysts kept focused on what would follow any signing in Geneva and whether Israel, sanctions enforcement and regional security would be folded into the next phase.

Photo by Sean P. Twomey

Trump has compared the current proposal unfavorably with Barack Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which he long criticized for delivering economic relief without enough guarantees. The contrast is now stark: a public promise that Iran will never build a weapon, and a draft that still leaves open the very mechanisms that would have to prevent it.