Trump jokes he’ll blame JD Vance if Iran deal fails

Trump turned the Iran talks into a blame-shifting exercise, joking that JD Vance would take the fall if the deal collapses. The quip underscored how the White House is already managing risk around a fragile accord.

President Donald Trump used a joke in Évian-les-Bains, France, to signal something more serious: the White House is already distributing political risk around the Iran talks. As he faced questions at the Group of Seven summit on Wednesday, June 17, Trump framed the preliminary accord as a deal he could claim if it succeeds and pass off if it fails.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked whether Vice President JD Vance would take the fall if the agreement collapses. Trump answered, “I like that idea, sure,” then added, “If it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He’s going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here.”

The exchange came as Trump continued to describe the Iran understanding as a memorandum of understanding, not a final settlement. He said he might attend Friday’s signing of the document, though he was not sure it was “the kind of document I should be signing.” He also warned that if Iran does not honor the agreement, the United States would “probably go back to bombing them until they honor it.”

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The political significance of Vance’s role is growing because he has become one of the public faces of negotiations he did not originally champion. On May 28, Vance said the administration was “very close” to a deal but that it was “not there yet,” with disputes still lingering over Iran’s nuclear program and highly enriched uranium. That makes him a convenient target if the talks falter, even as the administration tries to present the pact as a diplomatic breakthrough.

The stakes extend well beyond Washington. The reported framework is tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply. Reuters has reported that the conflict had already closed the strait and rattled global oil markets, with broader effects on growth forecasts. The agreement is also said to open 60 days of negotiations on sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.

Details of the draft remain unsettled. Reporting based on a 14-point text reviewed by CNN, Bloomberg, the Council on Foreign Relations and The Hill says the preliminary deal could give Iran access to a $300 billion development fund if it scales back its nuclear program, though Trump has publicly tried to distance himself from that figure. The White House has said the full text will be released after a signing ceremony in Geneva, expected to include Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the formal signing is expected Friday in Switzerland.