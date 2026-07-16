Trump Media launches paid Truth Social feed for Wall Street traders

Trump Media rolled out Truth API, a paid feed giving banks the fastest access to Truth Social posts starting in August. The move revived conflict-of-interest questions around DJT.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which trades under the ticker DJT, unveiled Truth API, a paid, licensed data feed that will give banks and trading firms “the fastest” access to posts on Truth Social. Enterprise customers will be able to buy access starting in August, and the company said the product is intended to create a new revenue stream.

The service pushes Donald Trump’s social feed closer to a premium market-data product. For trading desks, the appeal is speed: the feed is designed to deliver his posts before the wider public sees them on Truth Social, turning presidential messaging into something that can be bought and sold as an information edge.

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That has intensified conflict-of-interest concerns because Trump’s posts have repeatedly been treated as market-moving. Senate Banking Committee Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, have pressed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over safeguards against undue political influence tied to Trump Media’s investment-related plans. The issue is not simply whether the company can monetize its platform, but whether selling faster access to politically sensitive posts blurs the line between social media, investor relations and a paid information service for traders.

Source: theglobeandmail.com

The scrutiny has a recent backdrop in the market. In April 2025, Trump posted “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT” on Truth Social hours before a tariff pause lifted stocks, a sequence that renewed questions about whether his account can move prices. Trump has also been sending fewer market-moving social-media posts than in his previous term, but Truth API gives banks and trading firms a direct commercial route to the same stream. That makes the product more than a new business line for Trump Media: it is a test of how far a political brand can be turned into a financial signal.