Trump Media plans paid fast access to Truth Social posts

Trump Media moved to sell faster Truth Social access, with Reuters saying the top feed could cost $100,000 a month. Traders could get Trump posts before regular users.

Trump Media & Technology Group was preparing to sell faster access to Truth Social posts, including Donald Trump’s own messages, turning the former president’s social feed into a data product for Wall Street buyers. Reuters said the service was being branded the Truth API, and NBC News said it would deliver posts from the 10 most influential accounts at a pace faster than a regular push notification.

Reuters also reported that Trump Media pitched a $100,000 monthly fee for the “fastest” feed of the U.S. president’s posts, citing the Financial Times. The intended customers were the kinds of firms that pay for speed: traders, investors, banks and hedge funds. NBC News said Trump’s posts on Truth Social regularly moved markets, which helps explain why a faster feed could carry real trading value.

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That commercial logic sits at the center of the ethical problem. Trump is both the company’s central political figure and its central brand, so a paid route to his posts could give some market participants an edge in seeing politically sensitive messages before rivals. The Associated Press said the service could make Trump’s messages more machine-readable and more lucrative for customers seeking instant access, a sign that speech itself was being packaged as a premium data stream.

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T Media Tech LLC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The plan also sharpened questions about conflicts of interest and market power. Critics denounced it as “brazen corruption,” and the charge is stronger because the buyers named in the reporting are the same institutions most likely to trade on speed and signal value. If a president-linked platform can sell earlier access to statements that move markets, the issue is no longer just social-media monetization. It is whether private buyers can be given a pay-to-play information edge on presidential speech, with no clear boundary between public power and private profit.