Trump Media posts big loss, doubles down on Truth Social and Trump

Trump Media reported a $238.1 million quarterly loss as it leaned further into Truth Social, Trump-linked products and a proposed TAE Technologies merger.

Trump Media & Technology Group reported a second-quarter 2026 net loss of $238.1 million on Aug. 10, deepening doubts about whether the company is a durable media business or mainly a political brand tied to Donald Trump. The loss was driven in large part by unrealized paper losses on bitcoin and Cronos holdings, underscoring how much of the company’s finances now depend on assets and attention that can swing sharply.

The results came with a fresh push to broaden the company’s offerings, but not away from its core identity. Trump Media said it launched its first data-licensing product, Truth API, and said it was moving toward a prospective merger with TAE Technologies. The company also said it would host its inaugural conference call on Aug. 10, a sign it is still trying to present itself as a more conventional operating company even as its most visible asset remains Truth Social and its connection to Trump.

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Investors were not impressed. Shares fell 6.57% to $3.70 after the earnings report, and digital-asset losses and legal costs weighed on the quarter. That reaction fit a pattern that has followed the company since its market debut. In April 2024, its shares plunged after going public amid doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. By May 2024, the company had disclosed a first-quarter loss of $327.6 million on revenue of just $770,500, and it had already posted more than $300 million in losses in its first public quarter.

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The latest numbers keep the focus on a central question for Trump Media: can a company built around a political figure and a single social platform build a lasting revenue base beyond Trump’s brand? Truth Social still gives the firm a built-in audience and a direct tie to Trump’s supporters, but that same dependence leaves it exposed if engagement weakens, advertisers stay cautious, or the political cycle shifts. The company’s push into data licensing and a possible TAE Technologies merger suggests management is searching for other lines of business, but the quarter showed how far it still has to go before the market treats it like a stable operating company rather than a loyalty vehicle with a stock ticker.