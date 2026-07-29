Trump meets Zelenskiy and Netanyahu as Europe battles wildfires

Trump met Zelenskiy and Netanyahu at the White House as Ukraine arms talks and the Iran war escalated, while France and Spain faced evacuations amid extreme heat.

President Donald Trump held separate White House meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, putting two widening wars on the same day’s agenda as Europe’s fire season worsened under another heatwave. The White House called the talks “positive and productive,” while the exchanges focused on immediate military and diplomatic decisions, not distant strategy.

Zelenskiy called his meeting a “good meeting,” and the discussions included joint production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine to strengthen defenses against Russian aerial attacks. The talks also touched efforts to revive Russian peace talks, a reminder that any shift in Washington’s posture could affect both battlefield supplies and the shape of negotiations.

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Netanyahu’s visit came as the war involving Iran reached a critical stage, adding another layer of pressure to a White House already dealing with the conflict in Ukraine. Trump said the meetings with Zelenskiy and Netanyahu were positive, and the back-to-back encounters underscored how closely the administration was tying battlefield aid, missile defense and diplomacy together in the same week.

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The stakes in Europe were different but no less urgent. France and Spain were battling wildfires amid intense heat across southern Europe, with firefighters trying to hold lines as a new heatwave threatened already dangerous conditions. France sent water bombers to tackle a wildfire outside Paris earlier in July, and later fires forced thousands to flee as tinder-box conditions persisted.

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By late July, wildfires and extreme heat had driven large-scale evacuations across both countries, with one brief summary putting the total at more than 300,000 people evacuated in France and Spain. Spain had stabilized several blazes, but another heatwave was expected to threaten that progress, showing how quickly weather can outpace emergency response when crews, aircraft and local governments are stretched across multiple fronts.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The pattern linking Washington and Europe was pressure on state capacity: whether it was Patriot production in Ukraine, ceasefire diplomacy with Russia, or firefighting crews and water bombers in France and Spain, the next decisions were about how much governments could still move at once, and how fast.