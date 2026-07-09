Trump moves to lift Syria’s state sponsor of terrorism label

Trump told Congress he wants to erase Syria’s terrorism label, opening a 45-day clock on sanctions relief and investment.

President Donald Trump notified Congress that he intends to rescind Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, starting a required 45-day review that could strip away one of Washington’s toughest sanctions levers and ease the path for financing, investment and normalization. The notification followed a required 45-day pre-notification period.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said lifting sanctions would "let the Syrian people have a chance at greatness" and unlock trade and investment. A stable, unified Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors would benefit the region and the world. If Congress allows the change to stand, Syria would leave the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which also includes Cuba, North Korea and Iran, and a designation it has held since Dec. 29, 1979.

AI-generated illustration

The State Department revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, on July 8, 2026. Executive Order 14312, issued June 30, 2025, ended the Syria sanctions program and the national emergency tied to Syria, and the earlier order directed a review of Syria’s terrorism label and related designations involving HTS and Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Washington had originally blacklisted Syria over support for terrorist groups, the occupation of Lebanon, weapons and missile programs, chemical weapons use and destabilizing activity in Iraq and Syria. The designation has long restricted foreign assistance, defense exports and certain financial transactions.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The United States suspended operations at its embassy in Damascus in 2012, and the Czech Republic now serves as the protecting power there.