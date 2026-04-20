Trump to Restore Homeland Security Pay with Executive Order

President Trump announces plan to resume pay for Homeland Security employees with an executive order, bypassing Congress amid ongoing funding impasse.

President Donald Trump announced that he will sign an executive order to restore pay for Homeland Security employees, sidestepping ongoing congressional gridlock over department funding. The move, reported by PBS, comes as thousands of federal workers continue to face uncertainty due to budgetary disputes in Washington.

Executive Action Amid Congressional Deadlock

Bypassing Congress, President Trump stated his intent to authorize continued compensation for employees of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The announcement follows a prolonged impasse over appropriations, which has resulted in delayed paychecks and operational challenges for the vital national security agency. Trump’s plan to issue an executive order is designed to resume pay for DHS staff while lawmakers work toward a legislative solution.

Impact on Homeland Security Employees

The pay freeze has affected a broad spectrum of Homeland Security personnel, including employees at the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to federal workforce data, DHS employs tens of thousands nationwide, many of whom have continued working without pay due to their positions being classified as essential.

Homeland Security's workforce includes more than 240,000 employees , according to the latest DHS Annual Performance Report.

, according to the latest DHS Annual Performance Report. Most affected workers are required to report for duty during funding gaps, with pay deferred until appropriations are restored.

Legal and Administrative Considerations

The executive order aims to provide temporary relief, but questions remain about the legal framework. Under existing law, federal agencies typically require congressional appropriations to disburse funds. However, the President can direct certain actions during emergencies, and past administrations have issued orders impacting agency operations in times of crisis. Experts note that while such an order might offer immediate pay relief, it could be subject to legal review or challenge.

Background on the Funding Stalemate

The standoff over DHS funding has persisted for weeks, leaving many employees in financial limbo. Previous legislative efforts to resolve the impasse have failed to pass both chambers of Congress. The situation mirrors other recent government shutdowns, in which federal employees were either furloughed or required to work without timely pay—issues analyzed in detail by the Government Accountability Office. In those cases, back pay was eventually authorized, but only after protracted negotiations.

Looking Ahead

President Trump’s decision to act unilaterally underscores the urgency of the situation for Homeland Security and its employees. While an executive order could provide short-term relief, the need for a long-term funding solution remains. Observers expect ongoing debate in Congress over the budget and the appropriate use of executive authority in federal payroll matters.

For more details on Homeland Security pay and benefits, readers can review the department’s official resources. As the story develops, the focus will remain on the balance of powers between the executive and legislative branches and the welfare of the federal workforce tasked with protecting the nation.