Trump name removed from Kennedy Center after court order

Scaffolding went up as crews stripped Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, after a judge said only Congress can rename the landmark.

Scaffolding went up around the Kennedy Center as crews began stripping Donald Trump’s name from the facade, turning a public arts landmark into a test of who controls the nation’s symbolic spaces. The removal followed a federal judge’s ruling that only Congress can rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled on May 29, 2026, that the center’s board lacked authority to rename the building, and he later declined to pause that order while the case moved through appeal. The Kennedy Center board had voted in December 2025 to add Trump’s name to the building, and the signage had been visible for less than six months before workers started taking it down.

AI-generated illustration

Crews had been expected to finish by midnight Friday, but the center and the government sought a 12-hour extension after thunderstorms rolled through Washington, D.C., raising safety concerns for workers. The work finally got underway early Saturday as storms delayed the effort and the name began disappearing from the exterior.

Source: i.guim.co.uk

The court order reached beyond the stone and metal on the building itself. It required Trump’s name to be removed from the center’s website and other official materials, underscoring how the dispute had spread from architecture to branding, communications and institutional identity.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

Farragutful via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For the Kennedy Center, the episode became another flashpoint in Trump’s broader effort to reshape major public and cultural institutions after he revamped the board and installed allies last year. Onlookers gathered as the scaffolding rose and some chanted, “Take them down!” a scene that captured how a naming fight over an arts venue had become part of a larger separation-of-powers battle over who gets to define national symbols.