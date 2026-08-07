Trump nominates FCC lawyer Danielle Thumann Severs to commission vacancy

Trump chose FCC lawyer Danielle Thumann Severs for a vacant commission seat, a move that could shape broadband, media and spectrum policy.

Donald Trump nominated Danielle Thumann Severs, a senior counsel to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, to fill a vacancy on the five-member Federal Communications Commission, a post that can steer rules affecting broadcasters, broadband providers and wireless companies.

The FCC controls the public airwaves, broadcast licensing, broadband rules, satellite policy, and competition and consumer protection in communications markets. One commissioner can matter sharply when the agency is split on mergers, ownership caps, emergency communications, national security reviews and broadband rules.

Thumann, who goes by Thumann professionally, was already inside the agency’s machinery. Carr announced in August 2024 that she had rejoined his office as legal advisor after previously serving in that role from March 2021 until July 2023. That background gives her direct experience with the FCC’s enforcement, rulemaking and internal procedures at a time when the agency is being pulled into fights over media power and internet regulation.

The nomination also fits the Trump administration’s broader approach to the commission. Trump picked Brendan Carr as FCC chairman in November 2024, elevating a critic of Biden-era telecom policy and Big Tech. Trump has also pressed the FCC to revoke broadcast licenses, underscoring how central the agency has become to his push on communications policy.

If the Senate confirms Thumann, she would join a commission whose decisions can affect everything from media consolidation to rural broadband deployment. For internet-service providers, broadcasters, wireless carriers, satellite firms and equipment makers, the question is not just who fills the seat, but how that vote could alter the balance of power on the commission during a period of aggressive regulatory and political pressure.

The White House’s choice of an in-house lawyer rather than an outsider signals a preference for someone already fluent in the FCC’s technical docket and legal constraints. That can speed up decision-making on contested matters, but it also places more weight on the administration’s regulatory philosophy at an agency that is meant to operate independently.

Thumann’s profile is already familiar in telecom circles. Trade and broadcast-industry outlets quickly flagged the nomination, and NATE recognized her as its 2026 Regulatory Champion, reflecting the attention her seat at the commission is likely to draw from the wireless industry as the confirmation process begins.