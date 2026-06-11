Trump offers Iran war timelines as nuclear endgame remains unclear

Trump has put the Iran war on a days-or-weeks clock, but inspectors were pulled after strikes on nuclear sites and more than 400 kg of 60%-enriched uranium was last verified before them.

Donald J. Trump has talked about the Iran war in days and weeks, but the hard parts are measured in uranium inventories, damaged nuclear sites and inspectors who have not been able to return. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the military operation launched against Iran began on June 13, 2025, and that the United States later struck three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, 2025.

That sequence matters because the IAEA said it stopped verification work in Iran when the attacks began and withdrew all of its inspectors by the end of June 2025 for safety reasons. Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that attacks on nuclear sites caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security. The agency also said more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% had last been verified just before the Israeli air strikes began, leaving a critical accounting gap at the center of the conflict.

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Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, and the White House has framed the campaign as broader than the nuclear program alone. It says the objectives include destroying Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, its navy and its ability to support proxy forces across the Middle East. In later statements, the White House described Trump as saying the military operation would last four to six weeks, a timetable that reflects political intent more than battlefield reality.

The administration has also tried to cast the effort as a continuation of Trump’s earlier Iran policy. The White House says he withdrew from the JCPOA in his first term, restored a maximum-pressure strategy and designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. That history now sits behind a new test: whether military strikes can produce not just damage, but a durable change in Iran’s nuclear and regional posture.

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For now, the gap remains wide between the deadlines Trump has offered and the conditions that would have to change for the conflict to wind down. Inspections must resume, nuclear inventories must be verified and the security risks around Iranian facilities must ease before anyone can say the crisis has entered a stable phase. Until then, the timeline is political, while the endgame is still being written in the language of fissile material, air defenses and regional power.