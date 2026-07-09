Trump offers Ukraine license to make Patriot air defense systems

Trump left the Ankara NATO summit with a pledge to give Ukraine a license to make Patriot systems, a move Kyiv has sought for years.

Donald Trump capped the NATO summit in Ankara with a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said the United States would give Ukraine a license to make Patriot air defense systems. He described Patriots as a defensive weapon and said Washington would give Kyiv “the right to make Patriots.” The pledge came as leaders wrapped a July 7-8 summit centered on defense investment, defense industrial production and support for Ukraine.

For Kyiv, the announcement marked a notable shift. Washington had resisted foreign manufacture of Patriots, and Ukraine has pressed repeatedly for more air defenses as Russian missile attacks continue in a war now in its fifth year. A license would not just add another shipment of hardware; it would move part of the air-defense effort into Ukrainian production, a long-term change with direct consequences for how quickly Kyiv can sustain its shield against Russian strikes.

Trump said his administration would grant the license even though the companies behind the system, Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation, had not been informed yet. That detail highlighted how far the proposal still had to travel from political promise to actual manufacturing, but it also put industrial capacity at the center of the summit’s Ukraine debate. NATO’s message in Ankara was already aimed at stronger defense investment and production, making the Patriot announcement the clearest example of how allies are trying to connect burden-sharing with wartime support.

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The summit also exposed the strain around that message. Trump lashed out at allies over Greenland, Spain and Iran, then later said there was “tremendous unity” at the summit. That contrast mattered because the Patriot pledge was the most concrete Ukraine policy move to emerge from Ankara, yet it came in the same setting as public friction over allied behavior and spending. Whether the mood shift becomes substantive change now depends on whether Washington turns the license into a real production line, and whether NATO’s public unity survives the political noise around it.