Trump widened strikes on Iran even as a two-month-old ceasefire frayed; in Mississippi, Nolan Wells’ family still waits for autopsy answers after his death on Horn Island.

U.S. forces carried out new strikes on Iranian targets, hitting ammunition depots, command-and-control nodes and warehouses as Donald Trump said he had spoken directly with senior Iranian officials and warned he would “bomb” Iran again if Tehran did not sign a deal. U.S. Central Command said the attacks were a response to Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression.”

On June 10, the fighting also spread across the region’s most sensitive shipping lane. Iranian media said explosions were heard in cities including Bandar Abbas, and Iran’s military declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. Central Command said commercial ships were still transiting the waterway. The confrontation put pressure on a brittle, two-month-old ceasefire that had not ended all exchanges of fire, raising the question of how far Washington was prepared to go without stating any public benchmark for stopping the campaign.

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In Mississippi, a separate family was still waiting for answers after Nolan Wells, 18, vanished during a holiday trip to Horn Island. Wells, a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, was last seen on July 4, 2026, when he went boating with friends and did not return to the mainland that afternoon.

His body was found Monday off the coast of the island and was identified through dental records. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, July 8, but the results were not made public. The search involved the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the National Park Service.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Wells would have turned 19 next month. His family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump as they press for a transparent investigation into what happened between the boat trip and the recovery of his body.