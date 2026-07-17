Trump orders release of 2020 election and China files

Trump declassified files on the 2020 vote and China, but U.S. intelligence still found no evidence that any foreign actor changed the result.

Donald Trump ordered the White House to declassify documents tied to the 2020 election and alleged Chinese influence, using a Thursday night address from the White House to revive long-running claims that the race was stolen. The release was presented as a major disclosure on election integrity, but the central question remained whether it added any new evidence or simply repackaged old accusations in official form.

The material White House officials reviewed was said to include documents alleging that, starting in the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China targeted U.S. election infrastructure or election information. Trump said the declassified records showed China had sought to acquire American voter data. Election-security experts have long said possession of voter data would not allow votes to be changed, even if a foreign actor obtained it.

The broader intelligence record did not shift. The U.S. intelligence community found no indication that China or any other foreign actor compromised election infrastructure in a way that altered the 2020 result, which Joe Biden won. U.S. agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and the Department of Justice, have previously warned that China, Russia and Iran seek to influence American elections, but those warnings did not amount to evidence that the outcome was changed.

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Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was widespread election fraud after his loss to Biden. The declassification push put those claims back into the center of the national conversation, but the underlying record on the vote itself remained the same: U.S. officials have described foreign influence efforts as real and persistent, while finding no sign that they altered the final count in 2020.