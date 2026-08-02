Trump pauses Iran strikes after Saudi warning, cites emerging peace deal

Mohammed bin Salman warned Trump against new Iran strikes as Trump said allies had sketched a deal and he was holding off for now.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned Donald Trump against a fresh round of strikes on Iran in a Saturday call as Trump said he was holding off on new attacks and that a deal was taking shape. Trump had earlier vowed to hit Iran “very hard” again on Thursday night, then reversed course and said he was cancelling the strikes because negotiators had “just made a great settlement” with Iran.

Trump said in a Saturday evening post that Mideast allies had reached the parameters of a deal to end the Iran war. He said the emerging agreement would bring the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and end Iran’s nuclear threat. He also told reporters that the agreement still depended on the finalisation of documents, which he said should be done over the next few days.

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The claim now rests on whether those political statements translate into actual diplomatic steps. Trump said the discussions and final points had been approved by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia. BBC News said Iran had not responded to Trump’s claims, while Tehran said nothing was finalised. That leaves the public case for de-escalation resting on a narrow set of moving parts: a reported Saudi warning, Trump’s own account of allied approval and his promise that paperwork would follow within days.

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In practical military terms, cancelling an attack means standing down a strike before it is carried out. CBS News previously said Trump had called off a U.S. attack on Iran that had been scheduled for Tuesday after requests from Gulf partners to keep negotiations alive. In May 2026, CBS also reported that Trump said he had scrapped a planned attack after Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates asked him to pause. That earlier episode showed how much leverage regional governments had in slowing an escalation even after strike planning had begun.

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The stakes were heightened by the Hormuz Strait, a vital global oil shipping route that sits at the center of Gulf security calculations. AP said the Iran war was five months old when Trump made the Saturday post, underscoring how quickly a pause can turn into renewed pressure if the documents fail to be finalized or if Tehran rejects the terms. For now, Trump has replaced a strike threat with a claim of progress, but the gap between a political announcement and an enforceable deal remains wide.