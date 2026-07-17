Trump plan would fence off Lafayette Park, add White House screening center

A federal design panel was set to weigh fencing Lafayette Park and building a 33,000-square-foot White House screening center, tightening access to a symbolic civic space.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts was set to consider Thursday a Trump administration plan that would fence off Lafayette Park and add a White House visitor screening center. The proposal would let officials limit public access to the park across from the White House when law enforcement decides restrictions are necessary, a change that would redraw one of Washington’s most visible civic spaces.

Lafayette Park has long functioned as both a tourist draw and a pressure point for protest, with open sightlines to the White House and a heavy daily flow of visitors. Fencing it would alter that balance in plain view, replacing a largely open public edge with a controlled perimeter around the executive mansion.

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The plan also calls for a permanent screening center to replace a series of temporary tents used for years. One description of the project put the facility at 33,000 square feet, and the Commission of Fine Arts delayed a vote after raising design concerns. The panel said the planned screening center was too big and asked for a smaller design, while the Secret Service also sought review of a scaled-down version.

Photo by James L

The administration says the changes are meant to make the White House easier to secure during periods of heightened risk. That argument has widened the debate beyond security hardware to the design of the capital itself, with the commission weighing not just where barriers go, but how the federal government wants the White House grounds to look and function in public life.

Thomas Eakins via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The review comes through a body that oversees major federal properties and public spaces in Washington, making the proposal a test of how far the government is willing to harden one of the country’s most symbolic civic landscapes. The commission’s next meeting on July 16 was held in person only at its offices in the National Building Museum, 401 F Street NW, Suite 312, a reminder that the White House perimeter is being judged inside the city’s formal design process, not only by security officials.