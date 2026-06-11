Trump plans UFC fight on White House lawn for 80th birthday

A UFC cage will rise on the White House South Lawn for Trump’s 80th birthday, with 4,000 seats inside and 120,000 more watching from the Ellipse.

A towering cage called The Claw will turn the White House South Lawn into a UFC venue for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, fusing the presidency with one of the country’s most commercialized forms of spectacle. The fight card is set for Sunday, June 14, 2026, which is also Flag Day and part of the run-up to America’s 250th-anniversary celebrations.

The temporary arena features an eight-sided UFC cage and a structure of lights designed to make the White House the backdrop for wide shots. About 4,000 spectators are expected inside the arena, while another 120,000 people are expected to watch from the Ellipse through tickets distributed by online lottery. The card is expected to include seven mixed martial arts bouts, turning the grounds into a tightly staged blend of combat sports, political theater and loyalty branding.

Construction began on May 20 and is expected to be fully removed by June 23, a short-lived build that has still required more than seven federal agencies, hundreds of staff working onsite daily and tens of thousands of labor hours. Court filings say at least $60 million has been spent or allocated for the event, with the money reportedly coming from UFC and affiliated groups. The scale underscores how much state machinery is being mobilized for a one-day promotional event wrapped in national symbolism.

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The weekend around the fight is being built out as a larger entertainment package. A ceremonial weigh-in is planned for Saturday at the Ellipse, The Zac Brown Band is scheduled to perform that night, and a UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest is also planned for the weekend. The White House has said the installation will be torn down immediately after the event, despite Trump at one point comparing it to the Eiffel Tower and suggesting it might remain.

The spectacle has also drawn a legal and ethical response. Two Virginia residents have sued the National Park Service, which oversees the South Lawn, in an effort to block the fight, and the administration has asked a judge to reject that bid. Separately, ethics concerns have grown after Trump disclosed purchasing between $15,001 and $50,000 in stock in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, in March 2026.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

UFC chief executive Dana White has said the biggest risks for the outdoor setup are rain, lightning and bugs, including gnats, moths and possibly bats. He has also said the design is meant to create the biggest possible camera window with the White House in the background, a clear sign that the audience is not just the crowd on the lawn but the millions seeing the image of power, combat and brand loyalty all at once.