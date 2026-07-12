Trump plans White House ballroom, arch spark lawsuits and backlash

A 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom and a 250-foot arch have pushed Trump’s capital overhaul into court, after the East Wing was demolished within days.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia over Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project, putting the legal fight over his capital overhaul at the center of the dispute. The court filings describe a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House site, and the plaintiffs say the work moved ahead without congressional approval, without required commission review, without environmental studies and without public input.

The White House has cast the East Wing Modernization Project as a way to create a permanent, secure event space for official state functions with more capacity. The National Capital Planning Commission, the federal government’s planning agency for the National Capital Region, said it was reviewing the project under its approval process. But litigation filings say Trump posted on social media on October 20, 2025, that ground had been broken, and that the East Wing was demolished within three days.

AI-generated illustration

A separate fight is building around the proposed New Monumental Arch in Washington. Commission materials say the U.S. Department of the Interior proposed a 250-foot-tall arch for Memorial Circle on Columbia Island, topped with a gilded figure and two gilded eagles at the west terminus of Arlington Memorial Bridge. Memorial Circle began construction in 1940, while the bridge opened in 1932, making both sites part of the city’s established federal landscape.

Photo by Doğan Alpaslan Demir

The city’s historic preservation officer has publicly criticized the arch plan, and preservation groups have widened the attack beyond a single project. The National Trust for Historic Preservation and Preservation Action have argued that the administration’s approach threatens historic resources and have pressed Congress to bolster preservation funding and oversight. Preservation Action has also warned against damage to preservation programs, placing budget politics inside the broader fight over how Washington’s federal core can be altered.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The battles over the ballroom and the arch have become more than disputes about design. They have become tests of who can reshape the capital, what review is required before federal land is transformed, and how much physical and symbolic change one president can impose on Washington without Congress, the planning commission and the public pushing back.