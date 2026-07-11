Trump pledge on Patriot missiles unlikely to help Ukraine soon

Trump’s Patriot license pledge could take at least a year to matter, while Russia’s missile attacks are already overwhelming Ukraine’s defenses.

Donald Trump said during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit, “We’re going to give a license to you to make Patriots.” It could take at least a year before production could begin, leaving Kyiv facing an immediate shortage of interceptors even as Russian ballistic missiles keep hitting cities and power infrastructure.

The encounter followed the February 28, 2025 Oval Office clash that ended with Zelenskiy leaving early, but the licensing idea remains vague on timing, financing and the practical question of who would build what, and where.

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Patriot batteries are Ukraine’s only effective defense against Russian ballistic missiles. Ukraine shot down only 4 of the 54 faster ballistic missiles Russia launched during the month. The immediate need is not just launchers but interceptor missiles. A battery without enough rounds cannot protect Kyiv, other population centers or critical energy sites.

Russia’s July 6 attack killed 11 people and injured nearly 60. Zelenskiy has pressed partners for additional interceptors for Patriot systems, including from non-U.S. suppliers and allied stockpiles, as Ukraine decides which targets to shield first: cities, energy infrastructure or military facilities.

Any domestic production line in Ukraine would still face the same bottlenecks already constraining the global Patriot supply chain. Lockheed Martin signed a January 2026 framework agreement with the Pentagon to lift annual PAC-3 MSE capacity from about 600 to 2,000 missiles over seven years. RTX, which makes Patriot GEM-T interceptors, signed a $3.7 billion contract in April 2026 to supply Ukraine and plans a new production facility in Schrobenhausen, Germany.