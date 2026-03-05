Trump Offers U.S. Air Support to Iranian Kurds

President Trump reportedly offered extensive U.S. backing to Kurdish opposition groups in Iran, raising regional stakes amid longstanding tensions.

President Donald Trump has reportedly offered “extensive U.S. aircover” and additional support to Kurdish minority leaders in Iran and Iraq, encouraging anti-regime Kurdish factions to advance efforts to control areas of western Iran. The development, shared by multiple sources familiar with the calls, signals a potential escalation in U.S. engagement with Kurdish opposition groups and adds new complexity to the region’s security landscape.

The Kurdish Minority in Iran and Iraq

Kurdish populations form a significant ethnic minority in both Iran and Iraq. According to the CIA World Factbook, Kurds make up about 10% of Iran’s population, concentrated primarily in the country’s northwest and western provinces. In Iraq, Kurdish communities are even more prominent, with the UNHCR reporting that Kurds constitute roughly 15-20% of the population, largely residing in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in the north.

Historically, Kurdish groups in both countries have struggled for greater autonomy and political recognition. The Council on Foreign Relations notes that Kurds are the largest stateless ethnic group in the world, with significant populations in Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

Background: Kurdish Opposition Groups and U.S. Policy

Kurdish opposition organizations in Iran, such as the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI), have long resisted the central government, citing political repression and cultural discrimination. Profiles on GlobalSecurity.org estimate these groups collectively command thousands of fighters, operating primarily along the mountainous Iran-Iraq border.

While the United States has a history of tactical cooperation with Kurdish forces—especially in Iraq and Syria—the Congressional Research Service highlights that overt U.S. support for anti-regime Kurdish activities inside Iran has been limited and sensitive, given the risk of escalating regional conflict and provoking Iranian reprisals.

Reported U.S. Offers: Aircover and Further Support

According to multiple sources briefed on recent calls, President Trump assured Kurdish leaders in Iran and Iraq of “extensive U.S. aircover” and additional backing if they advanced operations against the Iranian regime in western Iran. While details of the support remain unconfirmed, such offers would mark a significant shift from previous U.S. policy, which has generally avoided direct military involvement inside Iran’s borders.

Many Kurdish groups remain wary of external promises, mindful of previous instances where international backing has faltered. However, the offer of air support—if delivered—could enhance Kurdish operational capabilities and embolden opposition efforts against the Iranian government.

Implications for Regional Security

Iran has long viewed Kurdish opposition groups as a serious internal threat, with security crackdowns and military operations targeting Kurdish areas. Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2023 documents ongoing restrictions on Kurdish cultural rights, political activism, and reports of arbitrary detentions in Kurdish-majority regions.

The prospect of U.S. air support in Iranian territory is likely to heighten tensions between Washington and Tehran, potentially impacting U.S. relations with Iraq and other regional actors. According to SIPRI arms transfer data, the U.S. has supplied extensive military aid to Iraq’s central government and Kurdish forces battling ISIS, but direct intervention in Iran would represent a major escalation.

What Comes Next?

While President Trump’s reported offer has not yet translated into direct military action, the development is likely to intensify both Kurdish aspirations and Iranian government vigilance in the region. Analysts warn that any U.S.-backed Kurdish advance into Iranian territory risks sparking broader conflict, with potential repercussions for Iraq, Turkey, and Syria—countries with significant Kurdish populations of their own.

Observers will be watching closely to see if the U.S. moves beyond diplomatic assurances to concrete military involvement, and how Iran and its regional allies respond to the latest twist in the ongoing struggle over Kurdish autonomy and regional power dynamics.