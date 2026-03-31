As the government shutdown continues, the White House calls on Congress to return from recess and address Department of Homeland Security funding.

President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to return from its recess to address funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as the ongoing government shutdown stretches on with no resolution in sight, according to the White House.

Shutdown Impact on DHS and Federal Operations

The current federal government shutdown has left DHS funding in limbo, impacting a broad range of agencies responsible for border security, immigration enforcement, and emergency response. The shutdown, as tracked by the Government Accountability Office, has resulted in the furlough of thousands of federal employees and the suspension of non-essential services.

Many DHS employees are working without pay, responsible for critical functions such as airport security, border patrol, and disaster preparedness.

According to Office of Personnel Management guidance, essential staff are required to report to duty, but paychecks are delayed until funding is restored.

Trump’s Call for Congressional Action

The White House has publicly urged lawmakers to cut short their recess and return to Washington, D.C., to resolve the funding impasse. The administration argues that continued inaction jeopardizes national security and public safety, citing the critical role DHS plays during emergencies and periods of heightened alert.

While the shutdown’s economic and operational impacts are mounting, the political standoff persists. Previous analyses by the Congressional Budget Office have shown that prolonged shutdowns can result in significant lost output, delayed services, and reduced federal productivity, with ripple effects throughout the economy and government operations.

Broader Context of Federal Shutdowns

Federal funding gaps and government shutdowns are not unprecedented. The Congressional Research Service documents the legal and procedural complexities of ending shutdowns, emphasizing the crucial role that congressional appropriations play in restoring agency functions. Historically, shutdowns have heightened political pressure on all sides to negotiate, but can also deepen partisan divides.

What’s at Stake for DHS and the Public

DHS oversees agencies including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Ongoing funding uncertainty affects the federal government’s ability to respond to emergencies, process immigration cases, and maintain security infrastructure.

The latest Monthly Treasury Statement reflects the growing backlog of unpaid obligations and delayed expenditures during the shutdown period.

Looking Ahead

As the shutdown continues, pressure is mounting on both the White House and Congress to negotiate a funding solution. The White House’s appeal for lawmakers to reconvene signals an urgent attempt to break the stalemate and restore normal operations at DHS and across the federal government. The outcome will have far-reaching consequences for federal workers, public safety, and the broader U.S. economy.