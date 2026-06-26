Trump pressures Republicans as voting restrictions stall in Congress

Johnson met Trump as hardline House Republicans kept the floor shut over a voter ID bill that Senate Republicans have failed to advance five times.

House Speaker Mike Johnson met President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 26, to try to defuse a fast-moving clash over a stalled national voting restrictions bill that has exposed the limits of Republican control in Congress. The fight has turned the House floor itself into leverage, with hardline conservatives refusing to move other business until the Senate acts.

The dispute centers on the SAVE America Act, formally the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which Congress.gov says would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and photo identification to vote. Senate Republicans have tried and failed five times since March to move the measure, and the most recent vote highlighted in the fight, a March 26 cloture vote on the Husted amendment, fell 53-47, well short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

AI-generated illustration

Inside the House, Representative Anna Paulina Luna led the revolt that effectively slowed or shut down floor action. Luna said she would not reopen the chamber until the Senate returned from its 19-day recess, and she argued that no other House business should move until the voting bill advances. Other conservatives, including Representative Chip Roy and, in some accounts, Representative Max Miller, backed the pressure campaign, turning procedural votes into the main point of confrontation.

The standoff reached beyond election legislation when Trump pulled out of a signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan housing package that passed the House 358-32 on June 23 and the Senate 85-5. The near-unanimous Senate vote gave the bill rare bipartisan, veto-proof support, and the canceled ceremony underscored how willing Trump is to disrupt unrelated legislation to force movement on his priorities. After the cancellation, Johnson said Congress would transmit the unsigned housing bill to the White House and move ahead on other legislation, while Trump pressed Republican lawmakers to stop creating further roadblocks.

Office of Representative Mike Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Johnson, the episode is a test of whether he can keep the House functioning while satisfying a president who wants immediate action on election rules. John Thune’s decision to send the Senate into a 19-day recess only lengthened the timeline, leaving Johnson caught between procedural order and a White House demand for loyalty. If the Senate does not act quickly, the fight could spill into July and deepen the shutdown of normal legislative business.