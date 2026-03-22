Trump Proposes ICE Help as TSA Shortages Hit Airports

Former President Trump suggests using ICE officers at airports as TSA shortages cause delays, raising questions about airport security and agency roles.

Former President Donald Trump has proposed deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to U.S. airports in response to growing delays and security concerns caused by ongoing TSA staffing shortages. The suggestion comes as airports nationwide confront longer wait times and operational uncertainty, prompting debate over the roles and responsibilities of federal agencies at airport checkpoints.

Increasing Delays Due to TSA Staffing Shortages

Airport travelers are experiencing prolonged wait times as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) faces ongoing staffing challenges. According to the TSA Daily Operations Snapshot, recent weeks have seen passenger throughput rise while available personnel levels remain strained, leading to delays at major airports.

TSA has struggled to fill positions, with hiring and retention issues highlighted in a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.

Wait times at security checkpoints have spiked, especially during peak travel hours, as a result of reduced staffing.

Trump's Proposal: ICE Officers at Airports

At a recent event, Trump suggested that officers from ICE could be temporarily stationed at airports to assist with security screening and mitigate delays. The proposal aims to augment TSA’s workforce with additional federal personnel while broader staffing solutions are pursued.

This suggestion has sparked discussion given the distinct missions of the two agencies. The TSA is primarily responsible for passenger and baggage screening, while ICE focuses on immigration enforcement and investigations. The idea of deploying ICE at airports raises questions about security protocols and traveler experience, as ICE agents are not typically trained for the specific tasks performed by TSA officers.

Agency Roles and Legal Considerations

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the TSA and ICE have separate, defined roles at airports. TSA oversees all aspects of passenger and baggage screening for threats to transportation security, while ICE handles immigration enforcement and certain criminal investigations related to border security.

Deploying ICE officers to airports for security screening would require significant coordination and possibly new operational protocols. Legal experts note that such a move would need to respect the boundaries of each agency’s authority and the privacy rights of travelers.

Potential Impacts on Travelers and Security

While the proposal is intended to ease delays, some experts caution that it could create confusion for passengers and complicate airport operations. ICE officers are not trained in TSA’s standard operating procedures, which could impact the efficiency and effectiveness of security screenings.

Travelers may face additional questions about the scope of ICE’s involvement and whether enforcement actions would be taken during routine screening.

The presence of ICE officers could raise privacy or civil liberties concerns among some travelers, especially those from immigrant communities.

Additionally, the move comes as Congress debates funding for the Department of Homeland Security under the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2024, which directly impacts staffing at both TSA and ICE.

Looking Ahead

While Trump’s proposal has drawn attention to ongoing TSA staffing shortages and airport delays, the practicalities of using ICE officers in this capacity remain uncertain. Federal agencies, lawmakers, and airport authorities will need to consider the operational, legal, and public perception implications before any such deployment could occur.

As the debate continues, travelers are encouraged to monitor TSA wait time data and prepare for potential delays during upcoming travel seasons. The situation highlights the broader challenges facing U.S. airport security and the ongoing need for effective workforce solutions.