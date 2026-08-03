Trump pushes Hamas disarmament deal as Israel raises security concerns

Israel told the White House its security doubts linger as Hamas links disarmament to a full Israeli pullback, keeping Trump’s Gaza plan hostage to sequencing.

Israel told the White House it has “serious security concerns” about Donald Trump’s proposed Hamas disarmament deal. Trump unveiled the U.S.-backed ceasefire roadmap last week as a breakthrough and said Israel was “very happy” with it, but the arrangement still hinges on whether anyone can verify Hamas gives up its weapons before Israeli forces leave Gaza.

The proposal is a 20-point peace plan that would have Hamas disarm in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal and would be handled through Trump’s newly created Board of Peace. That leaves open who would monitor compliance on the ground and how either side would know the other had done what was promised. Israel wants more guarantees before accepting a deal that would reduce its military leverage in Gaza. Hamas has said it will only implement disarmament if Israel honors commitments, halts strikes and withdraws from Gaza. Hamas also tied laying down heavy weapons to the creation of a Palestinian state, a demand Israel’s current government rejects.

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If Hamas disarms first, its leaders risk surrendering leverage without assurance that Israeli troops will withdraw. If Israel pulls back first, Israeli officials fear there will be no practical way to enforce disarmament or prevent Hamas from rearming. Israeli support remained uncertain.

The deal was being discussed while the war on the ground kept grinding on. Israeli strikes overnight and into Sunday evening killed at least 17 people in Gaza, including children. On August 1, strikes killed 15 people, while on July 30 three Palestinians, including two children, were killed amid the ceasefire push. Hamas officials met mediators in Cairo as strikes killed at least six across the Gaza Strip, including children.

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The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a July 31 situation report that Gaza remained in severe humanitarian distress, with widespread displacement and urgent needs.