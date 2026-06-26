Trump pushes SAVE Act to require proof of citizenship to vote

Trump is pressing Congress to require proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote, a change that could leave millions hunting for documents.

Donald J. Trump is pressing Congress to pass the SAVE Act, a House bill that would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and photo identification to vote in federal elections. The House passed H.R. 22 on April 10, 2025, by 220-208, with four Democrats voting yes, but the Senate did not advance it.

It would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, the law that underpins modern voter registration systems, and it would force states to change how they collect and verify registration information. The House-passed bill would accept forms of documentary proof such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license that indicates citizenship, a valid U.S. passport, or a military ID paired with additional documentation.

That paperwork burden would fall hardest on voters who do not keep those records readily available. The Brennan Center puts the number of American citizens without passports or birth certificates readily available at about 21.3 million. The American Civil Liberties Union called the measure discriminatory and said it would effectively end online and mail voter registration, while disenfranchising millions of eligible voters.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Trump tied the push to Executive Order 14248, signed on March 25, 2025. The order was intended to strengthen voter citizenship verification and block foreign nationals from interfering in U.S. elections. It says the system relies too heavily on self-attestation rather than documentary proof.

States still hold primary authority over the times, places and manner of elections, even as Congress can regulate federal contests. Any nationwide change would require more than a floor vote in Washington: states would have to rewrite forms, retrain local officials and rebuild registration systems before the next federal election.