Trump questions Kane’s defensive role after England World Cup loss

Trump jumped into England’s 2-1 World Cup semi-final loss, questioning Harry Kane’s defensive role after Argentina’s late winner in Atlanta.

Donald Trump inserted himself into England’s World Cup heartbreak, questioning Harry Kane’s defensive role after Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semi-final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Trump said England perhaps made a mistake by using Kane that way and added, “Got to be a little offensive, right?”

The match had swung sharply before Trump’s comments arrived. Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute, but Argentina recovered late when Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in second-half stoppage time. Lionel Messi supplied both assists, turning the final minutes into a showcase for Argentina’s most influential player.

AI-generated illustration

England’s collapse intensified scrutiny of Thomas Tuchel’s second-half substitutions, which had already drawn criticism from pundits and supporters after the loss. Kane, who has scored six goals at the 2026 World Cup, said England had tried to hold on to a 1-0 lead and that the approach backfired. In a post-match interview, he also called Messi one of the best players ever, a striking acknowledgment after a night when Messi dictated the decisive moments.

Trump’s intervention was about more than soccer tactics. By weighing in on England’s shape and Kane’s role, the US president used one of the tournament’s biggest stages to pull the conversation toward himself, turning a World Cup semi-final into another political headline. The exchange showed how quickly a match involving England and Argentina can become part of a broader fight over attention, celebrity and power, especially when a president speaks into the middle of it.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For England, the result deepened another painful chapter in World Cup disappointment. For Trump, it offered a global audience and a fresh opening to dominate the discussion far beyond the pitch.