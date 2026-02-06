Donald Trump deleted a racist video portraying the Obamas as apes following widespread condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats.

Donald Trump has removed a social media video that included a racist clip depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, after the video provoked a swift, bipartisan backlash.

Video Sparks Immediate Condemnation

The video, posted to Trump’s social media account, quickly attracted criticism for its use of racist imagery. According to multiple reports, the clip featured manipulated visuals that portrayed the Obamas in an overtly dehumanizing and offensive manner. The video’s content was broadly denounced as racist, leading to widespread calls for its removal.

Republicans Join in Outrage

Condemnation came not only from Democrats but also from within the Republican Party. CBS News reported that several prominent Republicans spoke out against the video, emphasizing that such content has no place in American political discourse. The incident marks a rare moment of bipartisan unity in criticizing Trump’s actions.

was particularly outspoken, labeling the video "the most racist thing I've seen" from Trump, as highlighted by People.com. Other Republican figures echoed the sentiment, underscoring the clip’s offensive nature and urging Trump to take responsibility.

Bipartisan Rebuke and Swift Removal

Bloomberg reported that the backlash was not limited to one side of the aisle, with both Republicans and Democrats publicly rebuking Trump for sharing the video. The rapid removal of the post followed this intense pressure. BBC noted that Trump ultimately took down the video after the mounting criticism.

The video’s deletion came shortly after it began circulating, indicating the effectiveness of the bipartisan response.

Calls for accountability extended to demands for a public apology and further consequences, reflecting the seriousness with which political leaders treated the incident.

Political and Social Implications

The episode underscores ongoing concerns about the use of racist imagery in political communication and the responsibilities of public figures on social media. The strong condemnation from both parties illustrates a shared recognition of the harm caused by such content, especially when directed at prominent Black leaders.

While Trump has previously faced criticism for sharing controversial media, the unified response from lawmakers in this case signals a potential turning point in how racist depictions are addressed in the public sphere. The speed with which Republican leaders responded also reflects increasing pressure within the party to distance itself from overtly racist rhetoric.

Looking Ahead

The incident raises questions about the standards for political communication and the accountability of high-profile figures online. It also highlights the ongoing challenges of moderating social media content and the potential for viral posts to quickly shape public discourse.

As the 2026 election cycle intensifies, observers will be watching to see whether bipartisan condemnation of racist content translates into lasting changes in political norms and online behavior. The removal of this video, while significant, may only be the beginning of a larger national conversation about race, respect, and responsibility in American politics.