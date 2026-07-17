Trump renews election fraud claims as Iran war talks continue

Trump renewed false election-fraud claims as Iran war reporting showed strikes, surveillance and open talks through the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump used a primetime address on July 16 to renew claims that U.S. elections are vulnerable to fraud, foreign interference and insecure voting machines. Karoline Leavitt previewed the speech by saying Trump would show that elections are “not as secure as people think,” and he tried to persuade Americans that the system needs immediate attention.

Trump pointed to voting machine security, alleged Chinese meddling and declassified documents. The fraud claims were false or misleading, and the timing left Republicans facing another round of questions about how far they would go in defending them.

A Times Insider piece published by The New York Times, “What a Times Reporter Just Saw Inside Wartime Iran,” followed a correspondent covering major news while under surveillance. Access was restricted, so the correspondent had to decide what could be seen, what could be verified and what had to be left out.

AI-generated illustration

Renewed fighting entered its sixth day, and the United States and Iran had resumed strikes while leaving the door open to further negotiations. U.S. officials and Iranian officials were still signaling possible talks in Qatar and elsewhere even as the attacks continued.

In the Strait of Hormuz, threats to shipping and a blockade on Iranian ports raised concerns for oil and tanker traffic. Oil, shipping and flights were being disrupted as the conflict widened across Tehran, the Gulf and surrounding routes.

Photo by Tahir Xəlfəquliyev

CISA maintains a dedicated election security page, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission publishes preparedness guidance on how election threats are handled through federal procedures.