Trump repeats election claims in primetime speech, Texas floods kill at least 2

Trump revived debunked election-fraud claims in a White House primetime address as Texas flooding killed at least 2 and forced rescues in Flash Flood Alley.

President Donald Trump used a primetime address from the East Room of the White House to revive familiar claims that American elections are vulnerable to fraud, but he offered no new evidence. He repeated debunked attacks on voting security and voting machines, while also alleging foreign efforts to undermine U.S. elections. Documents the White House posted to support claims about Chinese interference in 2019 were heavily redacted and did not support his claims.

Trump also continued a years-long effort to cast doubt on the 2020 result, which he has falsely claimed he won. The address did not lay out a concrete policy mechanism to address the vulnerabilities Trump described.

AI-generated illustration

At least 2 people died after catastrophic flash flooding hit Texas Hill Country, a region long known as Flash Flood Alley, following hours of torrential rain that triggered flash flood emergencies and evacuations. Gov. Greg Abbott said more than 1,300 responders had been deployed as rescue work continued.

Photo by David Kanigan

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

One person died near Comfort, where a man was swept away in an RV, and another in Uvalde, where a woman was swept away while driving. The flooding hit the same part of the state that was devastated by more than 100 flood deaths in July 2025, including dozens of girls at Camp Mystic. Rivers and creeks were rising fast, and the danger remained active across the region.