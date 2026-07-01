Trump reports $1.4 billion in crypto income, dwarfing other earnings

Trump’s 2025 disclosure showed more than $1.4 billion from crypto, while he kept control of assets and drew new conflict-of-interest scrutiny.

Donald Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure showed more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures, a sum that raises fresh conflict-of-interest questions because he did not divest his holdings or place them in a blind trust before returning to office. Released June 30, 2026, by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the 927-page filing put digital assets at the center of the president’s finances and underscored how directly his policy power intersects with a business that has become a major source of his income.

Most of that money came from World Liberty Financial, the Trump-family-backed venture co-founded by Donald Trump and his sons. Reuters said Trump reported almost $800 million from the company, including more than $520 million from token sales and more than $250 million from selling interests in the business. CNBC broke out the figures differently, putting token sales at about $515 million, equity sales at $65 million and another $635 million in royalties from “Celebration Coins.” ABC News said the $635 million flowed through CIC Digital LLC, a Trump Organization affiliate, largely through a licensing agreement tied to Celebration Coin and the $TRUMP meme coin.

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Trump also reported another $635 million from the sale of his Trump meme coins, according to Reuters, far more than the $57.35 million he reported from World Liberty token sales in his previous annual disclosure. That jump, along with the scale of the crypto windfall, showed how quickly the business had expanded after he returned to the White House. Reuters has estimated that the Trump family has made at least $2.3 billion from crypto-related projects since his return to office in 2025.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The filing also showed that crypto was not Trump’s only source of income. NBC News said he reported more than $290 million from golf and club properties, while Reuters said Mar-a-Lago alone brought in more than $77 million. He also listed more than $80 million from settlements with media companies and $52 million from overseas property-licensing deals. NBC noted that the disclosure was far longer than the final forms filed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, a reflection of how sprawling Trump’s financial interests remain.

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The ethics concerns have intensified alongside his administration’s support for the industry. Trump moved quickly after taking office to back crypto through executive actions on stablecoin rules and reduced enforcement by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, while the White House said he was making the United States the “crypto capital of the world.” Senate Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff and Richard Blumenthal pressed for records on a Mar-a-Lago crypto luncheon and gala held April 25, 2026, seeking to determine whether Trump helped plan, promote or profit from it. The scrutiny has widened further as investor Justin Sun sued World Liberty Financial over frozen tokens, alleging fraud and an illegal scheme, and the company later filed a defamation suit against him.