Trump reports more than $1.2 billion from crypto businesses in disclosure

Trump’s 927-page disclosure put more than $1.2 billion in crypto income on the record, driven by World Liberty Financial, token sales and digital-asset holdings.

Donald Trump disclosed more than $1.2 billion in crypto-related income in a 927-page financial filing released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, underscoring how fast his family’s digital-asset business expanded after his return to the White House. The filing captured income and holdings across crypto and stocks, but the largest gains came from ventures tied to the Trump family.

World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked crypto company co-founded by members of the family, accounted for much of the haul. The disclosure showed about $515 million from token sales tied to the venture and about $65 million from sales of equity in World Liberty Financial’s holding company. Trump also disclosed proceeds tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings, adding another layer to a portfolio that has moved well beyond real estate.

The scale of the windfall was striking enough that Reuters put Trump’s income from his family’s crypto ventures at more than $1.4 billion for 2025, while other coverage of the same filing described the total as more than $1.2 billion. The difference does not change the larger picture: crypto has become one of the most lucrative parts of the Trump family business empire, and its gains are arriving during the first year of Trump’s second non-consecutive term.

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The new filing also fits a clear pattern. NBC News reported that Trump earned more than $57 million from World Liberty Financial in 2024, before the latest disclosure was released. Forbes said in June 2025 that Trump’s crypto holdings were already worth more than any single real estate asset in his portfolio, and even more than the combined value of Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower. Taken together, those figures point to a rapid acceleration rather than a one-time surge.

That growth has revived the core ethical question surrounding Trump’s return to power: whether presidential visibility, policy influence and market-moving authority are now functioning as direct business accelerants. Watchdog groups and media investigations have estimated that the family has made billions from crypto projects since 2024, while outside investors have lost roughly the same amount on paper. The 927-page disclosure gives that debate new numbers, and a much larger scale.