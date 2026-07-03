Trump reports more than $2 billion income, with crypto driving windfall

Trump’s 927-page disclosure shows more than $2 billion in 2025 income, with over $1.4 billion from crypto. Ethics experts say the scale has no clear precedent.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released Donald Trump’s certified 2025 financial disclosure report on June 30, and the 927-page filing shows a president whose private earnings dwarfed the office’s public pay. The report points to more than $2 billion in income for the year, including more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ventures alone.

That scale is the core democratic-norms question now hanging over Trump’s second, non-consecutive term: how unusual is it for a sitting president in a liberal democracy to accumulate this level of private gain while still in office? Barbara A. Perry, the presidential historian at the University of Virginia Miller Center, said the numbers have no clear precedent in American political history.

The disclosure also lists hundreds of millions of dollars from settlements, licensing, golf clubs and real-estate-related businesses. The presidency pays $400,000 a year, making Trump’s private income vastly larger than the salary attached to the office. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has long argued that Trump’s business ties create emoluments and corruption risks, especially because he did not divest his holdings or place them in a traditional blind trust.

The financial upside is especially sensitive because it arrived while Trump remained in office and the federal government continued to shape the regulatory climate around digital assets. Richard Painter, the former White House ethics lawyer, and other ethics experts said the crypto profits deepen conflict-of-interest concerns. The White House denied that Trump had conflicts of interest.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The filing also renewed scrutiny of Trump’s compliance with federal ethics rules. Reporting on the disclosure said Trump repeatedly missed legal filing deadlines and left out some business-deal details required under the law. The result is a portrait of a president whose personal companies, led through the Trump Organization and related ventures, remain intertwined with the public power of the presidency.

Trump’s cryptocurrency stake extends beyond one year’s income. Reuters reported that the Trump family’s crypto-linked ventures generated about $2.3 billion in pretax income from late 2024 through April 2026, while outside investors were down about $2.3 billion on paper. That widening gap between the family’s gains and investors’ losses underscores how far Trump’s private fortune has pulled away from the modest limits that once defined the office.