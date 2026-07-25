Trump returns to correspondents’ dinner with insult-filled speech

Three months after a shooting forced a rescheduled dinner, Trump used the Correspondents’ Dinner keynote to attack the press and tout his administration.

Trump returned to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as keynote speaker and used the stage to swipe at the press while praising his administration, a sharp sign of how far the relationship between the presidency and the media had deteriorated. The appearance came at an event already strained by a shooting that had forced the dinner to be cut short and rescheduled three months later.

For decades, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., had blended press-freedom messaging with comedy and political satire. Under Trump, the ritual became a clearer measure of hostility than civility, with the annual gathering increasingly reflecting the combative tone that defined his dealings with journalists.

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That divide was already visible in 2018, when Trump skipped the dinner entirely. The April 28, 2018 event at the Washington Hilton went on without him and drew journalists, politicians and members of the Trump administration, while comedian Michelle Wolf hosted and delivered remarks that set off immediate backlash and a wider argument over whether the dinner had crossed a line. ABC News reported that Trump went instead to a rally in Michigan, and C-SPAN posted Wolf’s complete remarks the next day.

Wolf’s set became part of the broader fight over what the dinner was supposed to be. For supporters, it remained one of Washington’s few occasions for direct satire at the political class. For critics, the reaction to her remarks showed how brittle the event had become, especially once the president himself stopped treating it as a shared civic ritual.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The shooting that disrupted the dinner and led to a later rescheduling added another layer of unease to an already tense tradition. A gunman charged through security and fired shots in Washington, making the event one more symbol of how little insulation remained between the capital’s ceremonial politics and the country’s escalating conflict over power, access and the press.